UPDATE: Remains found in Nelson County may be Crystal Rogers

UPDATE 5 P.M. MONDAY, JULY 27, 2020

Nelson County authorities have not released any additional information in the case of the human remains found late last week in a remote part of the county.

- Advertisement -

UPDATE 9:15 P.M. SUNDAY JULY 26 FROM ABC AFFILIATE WHAS 11 IN LOUISVILLE

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WHAS/WTVQ) — WHAS11 News has learned the family of missing Bardstown woman Crystal Rogers has been notified after possible human remains were discovered near Nelson County.

According to police, the discovery was near the border of Nelson and Washington County.

Sources close to the case said it is a location near where Rogers was last seen alive in July 2015.

Police say they became aware of the remains on Thursday and called in the FBI’s Evidence Response Team on Friday due to the “difficult to reach location.”

The remains were sent to the FBI’s lab in Quantico, Virginia for testing.

Rogers, a mother of five, was last seen at her boyfriend Brooks Houck’s family farm.

Houck told police when they went to bed she was there and when he woke up, she was gone.

Months after the disappearance, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Department named Houck as the main suspect in the case, but he has never been charged.

Officials said they will not be commenting any further until they receive results from the lab.

ORIGINAL STORY, POSTED 5:30 p.m. SUNDAY, JULY 26, 2020

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Nelson County, Ky. detectives in central Kentucky continue to investigate human remains found there late Thursday.

The remains were found near the Washington county line. Because of the remote area, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Department called in the FBI Evidence Response Team for assistance, the department said.

Possible remains were recovered, and were sent to the FBI lab in Quantico for testing.

The department said it is withholding releasing other details “out of respect for family members of multiple missing persons in these areas.”

The best-known missing persons case is Crystal Rogers, who has been missing since 2015 and been the subject of numerous local and national news stories. But other cases also remain unsolved, according to media and law enforcement in the area.

Bardstown is the center of Nelson County along the Bluegrass Parkway. Springfield, St. Catharine and Willisburg are among the towns in Washington County.