Commission for Racial Justice & Equality to host three town halls

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Commission for Racial Justice & Equality begins a series of virtual town halls Tuesday.

The meetings allow residents to be a part of the conversation on racial justice and equality in Lexington.

Each meeting will be broadcast live on the Commission for Racial Justice & Equality YouTube Channel … find the link at www.lexingtonky.gov.

The meeting will start at 6:30 p.m. Each day will focus on a different topic.

You must email your questions or comments to TownHall@lexingtonky.gov.