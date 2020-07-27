Clark County schools seek internet help from businesses

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Clark County School District has a unique problem and it hopes some businesses will provide a solution.

The school district is giving families the option to do distance/virtual learning from home for this upcoming school year.

And although the district is issuing Chromebooks to every 3rd-12th grade student, one obstacle is attempting to overcome how to get internet to families that don’t have access to it or can’t afford it.

With that in mind, Supt. Paul Christy and Technology Director Justin Cason are reaching out to local businesses to see if they would be willing to let students-in-need use the WiFi at their business — either in the building, in the parking lot, or even attaching one of their access points to the business’ network.

Businesses could set a limit on number of socially-distanced students at their facility.

Chromebooks use a cloud-based internet filter, so students would be under the same filters as they are at school.

To join in or any questions, contact Justin Cason, justin.cason@clark.kyschools.us or call 859-744-4545.