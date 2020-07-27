Bars closing and restaurants reducing capacity, owners agree, it’s going to be hard

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Governor Beshear’s updated steps include closing bars and reducing indoor seating to 25 percent at restaurants for two weeks.

At Whiskey Bear in The Summit in Lexington, co-owners and married couple Daniel and Florence Marlowe agree the announcement wasn’t surprising.

“I think it is probably the necessary thing to, you know, really try to curb the spread of the virus,” D. Marlowe said.

Closing up for at least two weeks, again headed into the unknown.

“We’re willing to do whatever is necessary to support the health of the community and our guests and our staff, but it’s hard, it’s really hard,” D. Marlowe said.

He says it’s also hard to see a photo from over the weekend that shows a crowded downtown where people aren’t even wearing masks.

The governor showed the photos at his Monday briefing. Marlowe was infuriated.

“That’s probably the most frustrating part, you know, for those of us who have done everything, everything within our power to make sure everybody’s safe to follow all of the rules and then to see other people who put just their personal profit above the greater good,” Marlowe said.

But Whiskey Bear isn’t completely shut down it has turned to offering its cocktails to-go to help generate some extra money.

Around the corner from The Summit sits Mi Pequeña Hacienda. Its had the same owners, The Gallegos, since ’96 and they say dealing with the pandemic roller coaster hasn’t been easy.

“It’s a lot of stress,” Julian Gallegos said.

“For us it means we’re going to be worried about how we’re going to pay the bills because less seating means less money, less turned over tables,” Lorena Gallegos said.

Outdoor seating is not affected in Governor Beshear’s mandate as long as customers socially distance.

The Gallegos are thankful they can stay open and continue to serve their loyal customers.

“It’s gonna be very devastated but we will try to survive,” Lorena said.

Two weeks and two things to watch…Will the virus numbers come down? And will people follow the rules to slow the spread?