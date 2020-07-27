Anderson County schools delay opening

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An increase cases in the county plus Gov. Andy Beshear’s request Monday, Anderson County Schools is delaying the opening of school until early September.

Anderson County Schools first day for students will now be Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, for in-person classes, the district said in a Facebook post. Schools may be in contact with families earlier regarding technology and virtual or hybrid programming.

The district’s current plan is to still offer in-person, virtual and hybrid model classes beginning Sept. 8. If the decision is made at a later time to begin the year using NTI for all students, families will be contacted about technology pick-up between Aug. 24 and Sept. 3, the district said, with the first day of school still being Sept. 8.

Calendar highlights include:

First Day for Students (Changed) – 9/8

Fall Break/Thanksgiving Break (Changed) – 11/23 – 11/27

Christmas Break (Same) – 12/21 – 1/1

Spring Break (Same) – 4/5 – 4/9

Last Day for Students (Changed) – 5/26