UPDATE: Missing 14-year-old girl found safe in Laurel

UPDATE, 7:30 p.m. SUNDAY, JULY 26, 2020

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department, 14-year-old Skylar Segraves was found safe at about 7 p.m. Sunday, July 26.

ORIGINAL STORY

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 14-year-old girl is missing and could be a runaway in Laurel County.

Sheriff John Root says Skylar Segraves was last seen at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday on Harris Cemetery Road East about 10 miles east of London.

Anyone with information should contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000. Deputy Robert Reed is handling the case.