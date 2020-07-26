Lexington pastor still playing it safe, only hosting online services

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – This marks the first Sunday since Governor Andy Beshear recommended all churches in the state roll back from holding in-person services.

Beshear informally made this suggestion to help with Kentucky’s surge in coronavirus cases. He asked churches to switch to alternatives like drive ups or virtual service for the next two weeks – reiterating it’s a suggestion, not a mandate.

- Advertisement -

One Lexington faith leader who says he’s been playing it safe since the beginning of the pandemic.

Richard Gaines, pastor of Consolidated Baptist Church, says his members haven’t been inside the church since March.

“At that time, we expected, you know, a couple or three weeks, a month maybe, and we’d be back to business as usual, but as it played out, that has not been the case,” says Gaines.

But he says he’s okay with that because some of his members are particularly vulnerable.

“Being a predominately African American church, our first priority is keeping people safe,” Gaines says.

Fortunately, he says none of his members have died from the virus, though one person was on a ventilator, but has since recovered. Gaines says it could be a lot worse.

“When we get back to business as usual, the numbers go up,” Gaines says.

Back in May, Tabernacle Baptist Church in Nicholasville won a lawsuit against Beshear, arguing it was unconstitutional to limit mass gatherings. Since then, churches have been able to lawfully hold in-person services.

Gaines says he’s talked to faith leaders who have various opinions.

“Both make a good case, or argument, if you will,” Gaines says. “I don’t ridicule them when they make a different decision. We just disagree.”

Gaines says he applauds state leaders for their decisions, and he hopes for the best outcome possible for everyone.

“Just be careful, and know that we’re praying for you all as well,” Gaines says.

He also adds he believes society serves as a mirror for reopening schools, and says the longer it takes for everyone to comply with CDC guidelines, the longer it might be for that to happen