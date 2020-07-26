KSP seeks information on stolen motorcycle

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky State Police in Campbellsburg are looking into a theft case.

On Friday, July 24, Post 5 received a report of a theft of a motorcycle from Radcliff Road in Henry County sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. It is described as a red 2003 Yamaha V6A V-Star with red wheels and a chrome skull on the gas tank.

- Advertisement -

Anyone with information about the theft or location of the motorcycle should contact KSP Post 5 at 502-532-6363. KSP is also requesting anyone in that area to review any camera/surveillance footage for images of the motorcycle being possibly driven or hauled away on a trailer.