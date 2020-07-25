Passenger volume drops sharply at Blue Grass Airport

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Passenger volume at Blue Grass Airport has dropped sharply due to the coronavirus.

So far this year, total passenger volume is down by 48.8%, or more than 275,000 passenger arrivals and departures.

The Lexington Herald-Leader cited numbers on the airport’s website for its report.

The year started briskly for the airport.

By March, as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, the number had decreased to 58,382 travelers.

That was down from the 119,656 passengers the airport saw in March 2019. April saw even lower travel numbers.

May saw an increase in total passengers, but that figure was far below May 2019.