‘Suspicious activity’ call results in drug arrest

As an example, Thursday, Madison County deputies responded to a call of suspicious activity in the Gabbardtown Road area and end up arresting 41-year-old Steven Knuckles on drug charges.

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Don’t think calls from concerned citizens make a difference? Law enforcement say it works every day.

Deputy Josh Horn responded to the area and found a parked car with three people inside. As he approached, one of the three ran but was caught after a short chase by Horn, according to the department.

K9 Deputy Martin Wesley arrived and deployed K9 ‘Jimmy.’ The dog indicated drugs were in the car and during a search, deputies seized suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia, according to the department.