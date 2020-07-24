Scott County to offer parents option on school

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Scott County Schools will follow CDC guidelines to open safely for students.

The Scott County Board of Education met by video teleconference Thursday evening and set out plans for opening school with the first day of classes to be Aug. 26.

- Advertisement -

The district will offer in-person classes and virtual learning. A form will be sent to families to select between the two options. The form will be due by 6 p.m. Sunday, July 26.

Masks will be required on buses and schools also will give masks to students who do not have one. All students and staff will have their temperature taken when they arrive at school.