‘School helpers’ are impostors, investigators warn

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Scammers will think of just about everything to take advantage of victims.

Rowan County Sheriff’s investigators are warning of a new one.

The say someone is approaching residents claiming they are with the Rowan County school board.

“These impostors claim they are there to help students learn to use NTI (do their classes from home.) Please do not let anyone in your home under these or any similar claims. Rowan County Schools are not doing any training of this nature. If anyone approaches you with this claim ask them to leave, and if you can do so safely attempt to get a vehicle license plate number &/or description of the vehicle they are driving,” the department advises.