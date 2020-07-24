Racial Justice Commission to hold ‘virtual’ town hall meetings

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – To expand community input into its work, the the Mayor’s Commission for Racial Justice & Equality will hold three ‘virtual’ town hall meetings next week.

The meetings, set for July 28, July 30, and Aug. 4, will be moderated by Renee Shaw, public affairs managing producer and host at Kentucky Educational Television.

“The community members on the Commission have been working hard to discuss important topics related to racial justice and equality,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “These Virtual Town Hall meetings provide another opportunity for the public not only to hear the discussions, but also participate by submitting questions or comments.”

Led by Commission Co-Chairs Roszalyn Akins and Dr. Gerald Smith, the group has been discussing the work of several subcommittees that are focused on Racial Equity, Education & Economic Opportunity, Health Disparities, Housing & Gentrification, and Law Enforcement, Justice & Accountability.

“We welcome anecdotal experiences as a means of identifying specific problems, general issues, and possible resolutions for change,” said Akins and Smith. “Our main goal is to ascertain additional suggestions for dismantling systemic racism in Lexington.”

The Commission invites the public to participate in the virtual meetings. The public may submit questions or comments, via email, to TownHall@lexingtonky.gov.

As many of the submitted questions or comments will be addressed as time allows. All submitted questions or comments will be incorporated into the Commission’s discussions leading to a final report and recommendations.

Virtual Town Hall meetings will take place 6:30-8p.m. on three separate days: Tuesday, July 28, Thursday, July 30, and Tuesday, August 4. The Commission has decided to focus on the topics below during each meeting.

July 28 – Racial Equality and Education & Economic Opportunity

July 30 – Health Disparities

August 4 – Housing & Gentrification and Law Enforcement, Justice & Accountability

Each meeting will be broadcast live on the Commission for Racial Justice & Equality YouTube Channel. A link can be found on the City’s website at www.lexingtonky.gov.