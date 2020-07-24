No mirror, turn signal result in meth trafficking arrest

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Not having a rear-view mirror and failing to signal a turn land a Stanford resident in jail on drug trafficking charges.

Wednesday night, 24-year-old Deonte Lee Coulter was arrested during a traffic stop by Boyle County Sheriff’s deputies on Old Lancaster Road in Danville, according to the department.

Coulter was pulled over for the traffic violations.

Deputies seized an ounce of methamphetamine and two grams of heroin, according to the department.

He is charged with trafficking in both meth and heroin. His bond is set at $15,000, according to Boyle County Detention Center records.