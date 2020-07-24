Man charged with enticing young girl into child pornography

HAZARD, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 38-year-old Perry County man has been arrested for possessing or viewing child pornography.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Johnny David Arnold was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation that led to him being interviewed at his home in Hazard, the KSP said in a statement.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect communicating and exchanging images with a young girl online, according to the KSP.

Arnold is charged with three counts of possessing or viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, Class D felony; one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor, a Class D felony; and one count of promoting a minor under 16 in a sexual performance, a Class B felony.

Arnold was lodged in the Kentucky River Regional Jail.