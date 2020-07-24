Lancaster man charged with murder in shooting

LANCASTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 27-year-old Lancaster man is being held without bond for allegedly fatally shooting a man Friday afternoon and wounding a woman.

According to the Kentucky State Police, Dustin Brent Bell is charged with murder, burglary and first-degree assault for forcing his way into a home on Bryants Camp Road in northern Garrard County and shooting 30-year-old Rodney Meade during an argument.

- Advertisement -

A woman who was at the residence with Meade was wounded during the shooting. She was take to UK Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to the KSP.

KSP investigators were called at about 1:30 p.m. Friday after Garrard County Police discovered Meade dead in the residence. Bell forced his way into a home, an argument occurred, and pulled a gun and shot Meade and the woman, according to the KSP.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Det. Frank Thornberry. He was assisted on scene by KSP personnel, Danville Police Department, Garrard County Police Department and the Garrard County Coroner’s Office.