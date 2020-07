CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Clay County Sheriff’s investigators need to public’s healp finding a man suspected of robbing a business last week.

According to Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson, Robert Brendon Gray is responsible for the July 15, 2020 robbery of Alvin’s on South Highway 421.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 598-3471 or Clay County Dispatch for after hour operations at (606) 598-8411.