Fayette sees single-day record with 100 new coronavirus cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Hope of the coronavirus surge easing in Fayette County took a hit Thursday with the county hitting an unenviable milestone with 100 new cases, a single-day record.

During its Friday morning update, the Lexington Fayette County Health Department reported the total number of cases since early March is now 2,711.

The county did not report any additional deaths, leaving the total at 42.

Of the total cases, 1,945 have recovered, an increase of 52 from Thursday’s report.

Since the start of July, Lexington has had 1,158 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths surpassing the total of 793 total new cases in all of June, which had been the previous worst month.

According to the Health Department, reasons for the steady increase include increased physical interaction in public places, family groupings, work exposures, and clusters in long-term care facilities.

“We have been experiencing a rise in cases in Lexington since mid-May, with no sign of slowing. Unless people take action to protect themselves and their loved ones, Lexington will likely continue to have more cases, leading to potential limitations in the capacity of our healthcare delivery system to take care of our sickest patients,” the department warned in its update.