Equine therapy programs for veterans may get more funding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Valuable equine therapy programs for disabled military veterans are on track to getting a valuable financial boost.

The U.S. House of Representatives approved a bill Friday including an amendment from Congressman Andy Barr to increase funding for equine therapy by $5 million.

Central Kentucky Riding for Hope, a non-profit based at the Kentucky Horse Park for 40 years, says funding would help equine therapy programs continue offering services because they often charge much less than it takes to keep their barns open.

“By doing this he’s absolutely giving them more opportunity to rejoin their community and reengage,” the program’s director, Pat Kline, said.

The group says equine therapy is helpful for people of all ages with all different types of disabilities, ranging from physical to mental and emotional.

The bill goes to the Senate for approval.