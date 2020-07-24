Deputy’s car rammed, flipped, driver arrested after chase

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering after his patrol car is rammed and overturned by a suspected stolen truck. And the 57-year-old driver of the truck faces numerous charges.
Deputy Matt Wilburn is expected to make a “full recovery,” Sheriff Chris Quire said in Fscebook posts.
Wilburn was northbound on Highway 127 when he located the stolen truck, a Ford F-350 work truck, coming into Frankfort. The driver, later identified as Troy Holt, rammed Wilburn’s vehicle multiple times causing it to flip, the sheriff said.
Wilburn was taken to Franklin County Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.
Two other Franklin County deputies continued to pursue the truck into Woodford County where Versailles Police used spike strips to disable it at the intersection of Versailles and Midway roads, according to the sheriff’s Facebook post.
Holt, who is from Frankfort, was charged with reckless driving, first-degree fleeing and evading, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree wanton endangerment on a police officer, first-degree assault on a police officer, DUI, possession of open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, and receiving stolen property over $10,000 motor vehicle.
He is being held without bond, according to jail records.
