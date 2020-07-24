Deputy’s car rammed, flipped, driver arrested after chase

Wilburn was northbound on Highway 127 when he located the stolen truck, a Ford F-350 work truck, coming into Frankfort. The driver, later identified as Troy Holt, rammed Wilburn’s vehicle multiple times causing it to flip, the sheriff said.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering after his patrol car is rammed and overturned by a suspected stolen truck. And the 57-year-old driver of the truck faces numerous charges.

Two other Franklin County deputies continued to pursue the truck into Woodford County where Versailles Police used spike strips to disable it at the intersection of Versailles and Midway roads, according to the sheriff’s Facebook post.