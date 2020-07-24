Covington teen settles defamation suit with the Washington Post

According to media reports, the lawsuit claims the Post “wrongfully targeted and bullied Nicholas because he was the white, Catholic student wearing a red ‘Make America Great Again’ souvenir cap on a school field trip to the Jan. 18 (2019) March for Life in Washington, D.C.”

Pictures and video of Sandmann and Native American protester and elder Nathan Phillips staring at each other became viral events on social media and newspapers and television.

The boys initially were accused of mistreating Phillips. But longer videos that came out later revealed a different version of the incident.

The Catholic Diocese of Covington paid for an independent, third-party investigation which reported the students didn’t make any racist or offensive comments to Phillips or the other Indigenous Americans.