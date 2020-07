LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A car fire along busy I-75 slowed southbound traffic on I-75 Friday afternoon.

According to Lexington Fire Department, “just after 5:30 p.m. this afternoon, the Lexington Fire Department responded to I-75 southbound at the 115 mile marker for the report of a vehicle fire. Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire after arriving on scene. No injuries have been reported thus far.”

The car was a total loss.