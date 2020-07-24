Accident has Highway 60 blocked in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Anyone driving to Montgomery County this evening might consider other routes because of delays caused by a traffic accident.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, Winchester Road in the area of Green Acres subdivision is closed due to a serious accident. Green Acres road is between five and six miles west of Mt. Sterling on Highway 60 and about five miles east of I-64.

As of 2:50 p.m., emergency responders expected the road to be closed about two hours while accident reconstructionist worked the scene.