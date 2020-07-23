Parent happy with board’s decision to start school online in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington parent says she’s happy about the Fayette County School Board’s decision Thursday to have school start online this fall.

Kiah Arnold says she wants her son, Trayvon Mason, who attends STEAM Academy in Lexington, to be safe.

“It was safe move as far as all parties are concerned – teachers, parents, support staff,” says Arnold.

As a single mother, she says she knows it’ll be a challenge, just like it was last semester when she tried to help her son with his coursework.

“We had to rely heavily on the teachers who has a whole bunch of other students,” Arnold says. “When you have to deal with so many different students, it’s kinda hard to get that one-on-one attention when you’re not there face-to-face.”

Her son, who has ADHD, says schools need to take individual needs into consideration this fall.

“Some people work faster or slower,” says Mason. “Like you can just – just have it at a decent time for everybody to turn it in.”

While she says online learning is the safest option for everyone, Arnold admits she has certain privileges some parents might not, such as being an entrepreneur with the ability to set her own schedule and having a son in high school.

“That’s hard,” Arnold says. “You’re a single parent- if you have younger children that depend on adult supervision, you don’t have that, and you’re trying to work too? And I mean I have friends who are in this same position and are essential workers.”

Arnold says she is concerned about her son’s social life because he’s always been a homebody, but she says safety comes first.

Arnold says she hopes everyone can get on board and get through this together.

“Lexington has been name numerous times a great place to live and I think we’re strong because of that,” Arnold says.

Anyone who would like to give feedback on Thursday’s decision can do so by sending an email to feedback@fayette.kyschools.us