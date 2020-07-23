Man busted for meth trafficking, cash seized

Cash, drugs seized during bust/Harrodsburg Police Facebook
Andrew Lucas Horn/Boyle County Detention Center

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 36-year-old man stopped for failing to use a turn signal now faces methamphetamine trafficking and other charges.

According to Harrodsburg Police, Andrew Lucas Horn was charged late Wednesday night after Officer Blake Darland stopped the Mazda Lucas was driving on Bohon Road for twice failing to signal a turn.

Cpl. Chris Booth’s K9 signaled drugs were in the car and during a search, officers seized five grams of methamphetamine, a scale, baggies, and a syringe. A search of the driver produced $1,087, police said in a Facebook post.