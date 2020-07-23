KSU to mix in-person, online classes, semester ends early

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State University will combine in-person with online instruction this fall, but like many other colleges, the fall semester will end at Thanksgiving with exams done online, the university said in a reopening plan released Thursday.

It’ll follow other area universities by ending fall semester classes before Thanksgiving.

- Advertisement -

KSU says residence halls will open Aug. 1 and students will move in during a three-week period. the first day of classes will be on Aug. 15.

The university will use a mix of face- to-face and virtual learning. The school says face-to-face instruction and on-campus living will end on Nov. 20 with all final exams online.

Earlier this month, KSU learned its conference is suspending all fall sports.

The Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced the cancellation of conference play among its members for any sport with a fall championship. This decision directly impacts Kentucky State University and will have aftershocks across our campus community, the university said.

The SIAC has asserted student-athletes at member institutions cannot compete without violating the social distancing guidelines currently maintained by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This decision does not apply to winter and spring athletic seasons, as those decisions will be made later in the year.

Kentucky State University respects the consensus of our conference leadership and member presidents in reaching this extraordinarily difficult but necessary decision.

Be advised that campus and alumni leadership are hard at work developing new formats for campus activities, including homecoming and other traditional Thorobred events. It is the intention for Kentucky State University to be a sector leader in developing new models of campus-community engagement during this period of suspended conference competition.

Notwithstanding the announcement from the SIAC, Kentucky State University will honor all of the athletic scholarships extended to our current and incoming students and have begun the process to guarantee no loss of eligibility. The campus will seek safe alternatives for student-athletes to remain competitive and engaged in amateur sportsmanship.

While campus community and stakeholders may be rightfully disappointed with the cancellation of conference play by the SIAC, we should equally understand and accept the decision was made to ensure the safety and well-being of our Thorobred student-athletes.