Galls 911 Hero: Mercer deputy saves woman and baby with quick action

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ)– It was a typical work day, if there is such a thing, for Mercer County Sheriff’s Deputy Wes Gaddis.

“I was headed to Subway to get a sandwich,” the mild-manned deputy recalled.

It’s a good thing he was on his way to lunch, because what happened next is the definition of right place at the right time.

“The call came out, the cruise control is stuck about 70 miles an hour,” he described of the incident, which began shortly after 1 p.m. June 29.

From there, it took him four minutes to tell the story, but in real time he had only about 10 seconds to communicate with dispatch, the driver, and take action.

“So, I said to myself, I must get myself between those two vehicles,” he said.

Remember those math word problems from elementary school? Gaddis had to calculate quickly; the driver was traveling at 70 miles per hour, heading straight for an intersection, and ultimately into town, with no way to stop.

He had to quickly reach about 90 miles per hour, carefully maneuver in front of her, and then get down to the drivers speed safely and ultimately get them both to a complete stop.

It’s real life from a TV movie.

“It all happened very quickly, all I could think was you have to get this done, you can’t fail, you better do it right,” he stated, remembering the thoughts racing through his mind.

Driver and baby, as well as Deputy Gaddis were all fine, even minimal damage to his patrol car and her 2019 Chevrolet Impala.

“There were many other intersections coming up if she were to make it through that one and she would be stuck, we’d have limited time and space. It would have been a mess,” Gaddis said of the potential tragedy, which happened on Highway 127 coming into the north end of Harrodsburg.

Gaddis is no stranger to heroics either. In October he was honored for getting people out of homes during a massive field fire. He says what he does is not unique.

“We’ll go do things like that and then go eat lunch. It’s just another day, and I’m not the only person who does things like that, my other guys do, too. They go out and save the day and go about their business,” he said modestly.

The heroic actions by Deputy Wes Gaddis make him the WTVQ ABC 36 Galls 911 Hero.

