For second time in two weeks, border agents find 40 pounds of meth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – For the second time in two weeks, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Louisville intercepted 40 pounds of crystal methamphetamine headed from Mexico to a home in Irvine, Texas.

Wednesday CBP officers inspected the parcel based on car parts being used as a common concealing tactic, a fresh paint smell and positive x-ray anomalies. Upon inspecting the shipment, officers found six engine supports, which concealed 40 pounds of methamphetamine.

- Advertisement -

The estimated street value of the meth would have been $365,000.

“CBP continues to seize shipments that contain dangerous narcotics that would harm the public,” said Louisville Port Director Thomas Mahn. “Our officers are committed to intercepting these illicit drugs from being smuggled in and will continue to stop these dangerous shipments.”

Methamphetamine is dangerous and highly addictive stimulants. Abuse can lead to paranoia, exhaustion, heart conditions, convulsions, stroke, and death. Methamphetamine is classified as Schedule II stimulants under the Controlled Substances Act.

CBP conducts operations at ports of entry throughout the United States, and regularly screens arriving international passengers and cargo for narcotics, weapons, and other restricted or prohibited products.