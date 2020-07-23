Ernst & Young helping with unemployment claims: Contract set to expire

Now it looks like the contract may have to be extended.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/WHAS) – Governor Andy Beshear announced on June 30 the state was bringing in accounting giant Ernst & Young to help catch up the state’s unemployment claims. At the time, he said he hoped the work could be caught up by the end of July.

Tuesday, the governor said EY has been able to process over 29,000 outstanding claims which just need to be signed off.

Louisville-based ABC affiliate WHAS reports that according to the numbers the state’s Labor Cabinet provided WHAS’ in-depth FOCUS program, it looks like EY has more work to be done with its nearly $7.6 million state contract set to expire July 26.

According to WHAS, if the firm lives up to the expectation it will be processing 4,500 claims per day until the end of the week, with another 1,500 claims on Saturday, there would still be 22,909 claims left in limbo.

It’s probably a given what most folks, who are still waiting for unemployment benefits for months, think about an extension.