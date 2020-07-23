Car flipped on downtown sidewalk in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are working a serious two-car traffic accident in the heart of downtown that has left one car flipped on its roof on a sidewalk.

The accident happened at the intersection of North Broadway and Fayette Park, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

One vehicle apparently struck another one, flipping it. It’s unclear how serious the injuries might be or whether anyone on the street was hurt.

The Fire Department said, “Just before 11 this morning, the Lexington Fire Department responded to the intersection of North Broadway and Fayette Park for the report of a spill clean up (ie. Vehicle fluids in the roadway) as a result of what was initially described as a non-injury accident. After several minutes of fire crews being on scene, participants involved in the accident decided to seek medical attention which is what prompted the dispatch of two ambulances.”