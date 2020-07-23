Police seek suspect in Wednesday night shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are seeking information or suspects in connection with a shooting Wednesday night.

According to police, at about 10:50 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 900 block of De Porres Avenue for a reported shooting. A 39-year-old man was found suffering a gunshot wound, police said.

- Advertisement -

He was transported to a hospital with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they don’t have a suspect. Anyone with information should call Lexington Police.

De Porres is a residential street off Price Road not far from Georgetown Road on the north side of the city.