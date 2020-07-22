Women’s pro basketball players raising money for Breonna Foundation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Women’s National Basketball Players Association is helping raise money for the Breonna Taylor Foundation.

In partnership with shirt-maker BreakingT, the WNBPA has announced the Breonna Taylor Collection, which includes two shirts, a short-sleeve T-shirt with “Say Her Name” on the front and a long-sleeve hooded sweatshirt with “We Are Breonna Taylor” on the front.

All proceeds go to the Breonna Taylor Foundation according to the BreakingT and the WNBPA.

The 26-year-old Taylor is the Jefferson County emergency medical technician fatally wounded by Louisville Police during a raid on her apartment by narcotics officers on March 13. Her death has become part of the nationwide call to action for police reforms and racial equality.

While the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis may have become the biggest spark, Taylor’s death has increasingly captured national attention and support from celebrities in all walks of life. A petition calling for additional action against the police officers involved in the case recently topped 10 million signatures.