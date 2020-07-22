Woman charged with burglary just hours after incident

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 49-year-old Laurel County woman is charged with burglary and some of the stolen items have been recovered.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, Tammy Andrews, of Laurel River Road, was arrested Tuesday afternoon by Deputy Brad Mink, Det. Taylor McDaniel and Bailiff Dylan Messer.

The deputies were investigating a burglary at a home on Spencer Road about five miles north of London where items were taken from inside and outside the home, Root said.

Andrews became and suspect and the investigators went to her residence, which is about five miles south of London. and arrested her and recovered the stolen items, Root said.

Andrews is charged with second-degree burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia.