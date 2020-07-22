UK gets $300,000 to help entrepreneurs during COVID-19

The funding — made available by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act — was announced by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel (R-KY).

To date, UK has received more than $68 million from the CARES Act, including funding for UK HealthCare, the College of Nursing and the Center for Excellence in Rural Health.

“The CARES Act is providing needed resources to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic. This federal funding will help UK provide technical assistance to the local workforce as it leads Kentucky’s economic recovery,” McConnell said.

“The Von Allmen Center for Entrepreneurship is very pleased to be selected for this award and grateful for Senator McConnell’s support,” Warren Nash, director of the Von Allmen Center for Entrepreneurship (VACE) in the Gatton College of Business and Economics, added. “We anticipate these funds will give VACE additional resources to assist entrepreneurs and small startups impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

VACE aims to strengthen the Commonwealth’s economy by providing education, networking opportunities, resources and tools for startups and early stage businesses. More information about the center’s mission can be found online.