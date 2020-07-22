Two sought in Lincoln County shooting

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man is shot in the Crab Orchard community in Lincoln County and two people are being sought.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting happened at Crab Orchard Apartments on Lancaster Street

Detectives are looking for Jimmy Harrison and Heather Douglass as suspects in the shooting. Detectives warn not to approach the suspects because the male is considered armed and dangerous.

Detective Rob Oney is leading the investigation.