SUV involved in hit-and-run, flees, bystander intervenes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A driver is now charged with DUI in Scott County after reportedly hitting a car in Fayette County and leaving the scene.

According to police, that crash Wednesday afternoon led to a multi-county chase and one bystander tells WTVQ he had to get involved.

Lexington police officers say they were called for a hit-and-run on Winchester Road around 4 p.m.

“So I decided to follow him because I didn’t see police anywhere and I didn’t want him to get away,” says Matthew Albrecht, who explained he saw the scene unfold and followed the driver, who was later identified as Ohio resident Kirr Marlow.

Police say they tried to stop the Range Rover Marlow was driving erratically. Officers say he didn’t stop, instead leading them on a chase up I-75.

Lexington police say they stopped once Marlow crossed into Scott County. They say the chase ended around mile marker 113, where Scott County deputies took him into custody.

Albrecht says the incident hit close to home, and he wanted to save someone else from going through what he has.

“I had a family member who was t-boned because someone ran a red light,” Albrecht says. “I’ve lost friends to drunk drivers, so my first instinct was get him off the road and protect everyone else.”

In Lexington, police say Marlow faces a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.