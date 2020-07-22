St. Jude Dream Home Will Open Up… Virtually

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The coronavirus pandemic has changed how many people live their lives, including looking at a home. Abby Dieter is the Development Coordinator for St. Jude and expressed her disappointment but understanding of the situation, “unfortunately due to COVID-19 we are not able to open the house this year, but we still want everyone to see the beautiful St. Jude Dream Home in Lexington.”

You can do that virtually beginning at nine in the morning on Tuesday, July 28th. St. Jude will do about a twenty minute live stream taking you through the $400,000 custom-built home.

“The open concept is just an amazing thing; it has high, vaulted ceilings and everything just kind of flows from room-to-room. So, the kitchen is open to the living room into the dining room and it flows kind of out into an outdoor living space.”

St. Jude Dream Homes have been built in Lexington for the last six years and remember all the proceeds from the raffle ticket sales goes directly to St. Jude. Dieter adds, “if we sell all of our tickets we’ll raise $650,000 for the kids at St. Jude which means no family receives a bill for treatment, travel, housing, food, anything.”

All the money goes to St. Jude children’s research hospital where families never receive a bill thanks to fundraisers like this and your generosity. Call 1-800-382-7512 or go to dreamhome-dot-org. The last day to get a raffle ticket is July 31st.