Public input sought on foster care system during ‘virtual’ meetings

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The public is invited to virtual town hall meetings to discuss improving outcomes for Kentucky children and families involved in the state foster care system.

Citizen Foster Care Review Boards are hosting eight regional meetings between July 23-31.

Registration is required.

The forums are among the reforms called for in House Bill 1, which was passed in 2018 to address issues with foster care and adoption. The legislation requires CFCRBs to offer regional forums at least twice a year to get public input on the foster care system.

In addition to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the child welfare system, discussions at the virtual meetings will focus on local services, child safety and well-being and barriers to placing children in permanent homes. Specific case information will not be discussed due to confidentiality.

Participants should attend the meeting in the region in which they reside and must register for the meeting. Register here. Individuals who are unable to attend a virtual meeting may complete a survey here.

Feedback from the meetings will be reported to the Kentucky CFCRB and will be included in the board’s annual recommendations to the governor, legislature and Supreme Court of Kentucky.

Questions and comments should be emailed to the Kentucky CFCRB at cfcrb@kycourts.net.

Virtual Town Hall Meeting Schedule



July 23, 2020

10:30 a.m.-noon CDT/11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. EDT

For citizens residing in Adair, Bell, Casey, Clay, Clinton, Cumberland, Green, Harlan, Jackson, Knox, Laurel, Leslie, Marion, McCreary, Monroe, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Russell, Taylor, Washington, Wayne and Whitley counties

July 24, 2020

10:30 a.m.-noon CDT

For citizens residing in Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union and Webster counties

July 28, 2020

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. EDT

For citizens residing in Fayette County

July 30, 2020

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. EDT

For citizens residing in Bath, Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Elliott, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Letcher, Lewis, Magoffin, Martin, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, Perry, Pike, Powell, Rowan and Wolfe counties

July 31, 2020

11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. EDT

For citizens residing in Anderson, Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Fleming, Gallatin, Grant, Harrison, Henry, Kenton, Mason, Nicholas, Oldham, Owen, Pendleton, Robertson, Shelby, Spencer and Trimble counties

Citizen Foster Care Review Boards

CFCRBs are teams of court-appointed volunteers who make a difference in the lives of local children who are in foster care in Kentucky.

he children are in care due to dependency, neglect or abuse. The 700-plus volunteers review cases and make recommendations to state courts and the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services on behalf of the children.

The volunteers work to ensure that children’s needs are met while in care and that they are placed in safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible. The CHFS administers the state foster care program.

CFCRBs statewide need volunteers. Get more information and apply here.

The Kentucky General Assembly created the Kentucky CFCRB in 1982 to decrease the time children spend in out-of-home care. In Fiscal Year 2019, volunteers reviewed 27,530 cases involving 13,737 children in out-of-home care. View the 2019 CFCRB Annual Report.

The Administrative Office of the Courts provides support services to the CFCRB program. The AOC is the operations arm for the state court system and supports the activities of nearly 3,400 employees and 406 elected justices, judges and circuit court clerks. The AOC also executes the Judicial Branch budget.