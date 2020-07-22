Oops…Fleeing suspect drove into jail driveway

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An early-morning chase from Tennessee into Kentucky ended, interestingly, when the disabled car turned down the road leading to the sally port at the Whitley County Detention Center in Williamsburg.

According to Whitley County Detention Center records, 33-year-old Scott Inman, of Knoxville, Tenn., is charged with possession of stolen property, wanton endangerment of a police officer, fleeing, criminal mischief, and 15 other charges as a result of the chase.

According to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, law enforcement there received a call at about 3 a.m. Wednesday of the stolen vehicle pursuit out of Tennessee traveling toward the Kentucky state line in Whitley County.

Trooper Donnie Jones attempted to stop the vehicle as it entered Kentucky, but the vehicle fled. Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy Chad Estep joined Jones at the 6 mile marker as Williamsburg Police prepared to deploy spike strips at Exit 11 with Sgt, Jonas Saunders, according to the Facebook post.

K9 Officer Elijah Hunter successfully deployed spike strips, damaging the tires of the stolen vehicle. The vehicle traveled through Williamsburg to elude police and as its tires began to shred, the driver, later identified as Inman, inadvertently chose the roadway leading to the Whitley County Detention Center where the vehicle stopped at the sally port of the detention center as he fled on foot, the department said.

Inman was arrested shortly after by Trooper Jones, assisted by Whitley deputies.

“Once again, multiple agencies worked in collaboration to apprehend a violent offender who showed no regard for the lives of other motorist on Kentucky roadways. Trooper Jones did an outstanding job communication with outside agencies to allow collaboration that led to a peaceful arrest. Williamsburg Police Officers Elijah Hunter and Jason Williams were instrumental in disabling the vehicle to keep pursuit speeds as low as possible. Whitley Deputies Chad Estep and Sgt. Jonas Saunders assisted Trooper Jones in the arrest,” the department said its statement.