Officers honored for fire rescue, years of service

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two police officers who made a dramatic rescue from a burning home are recognized by their community.

And because veteran officers are the backbone of community law enforcement, Mt. Sterling made sure to say ‘thank you’ for that service.

During this week’s City Council meeting, officer Wes Harris was recognized for five years of service to the city and Lt. Terry Johnson was honored for 20 years of service.

In addition, officers Cody McDaniel and Micah Williams were presented with a Life-Saving Award for rescuing a women from a June 21 house fire.

According to the department, on June 21 at abut 1:50 p.m., McDaniel was on patrol in the area of Bridgett Drive when he saw smoke in the area and located a house fire at 209 Bridgett Drive. As the fire was beginning to engulf the residence, McDaniel saw two people had escaped the fire, but he was told another woman was still inside.

Without hesitation, Officer McDaniel radioed his location and observations in, as he ran into the burning house to help the trapped female. Upon entry into the house, Ofc. McDaniel located the female in the back bedroom. Unfortunately the female was confined to a wheel chair and Ofc. McDaniel could not get her out the front door, due to flames converging in that area,” the department said at the time.

“Ofc. McDaniel took the female back into the bedroom to a window, but was unable to get her safely out. Ofc. McDaniel then jumped from the window and attempted to locate a ladder. Around this time members of the Montgomery County Fire Department and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrived to assist. Ofc. Micha Williams, who is also a member of the Montgomery County Fire Department and was working with them this date, assisted in getting a ladder up to the window.