Lexington Commission for Racial Justice & Equality health subcommittee to meet

By
Kirsten Wamsley
-
0
62

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A subcommittee for Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton’s Commission for Racial Justice & Equality will meet Wednesday. 

The Health Disparities Subcommittee will hold a regular meeting at 3 p.m. via Video Teleconference. The media and public may view the meeting at the following YouTube link.

- Advertisement -

The agenda for the meeting will be:

1.    Reading of COVID-19 Meeting Statement

2.    Welcome & Introductions

3.    Approval of 7/15 Meeting Minutes

4.    Overview of Process & Updates

5.    Summary of Key Barriers

6. Action steps

7. Plan for the next meeting (7/29)