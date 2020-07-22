Lexington Commission for Racial Justice & Equality health subcommittee to meet

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A subcommittee for Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton’s Commission for Racial Justice & Equality will meet Wednesday.
The Health Disparities Subcommittee will hold a regular meeting at 3 p.m. via Video Teleconference. The media and public may view the meeting at the following YouTube link.
The agenda for the meeting will be:
1. Reading of COVID-19 Meeting Statement
2. Welcome & Introductions
3. Approval of 7/15 Meeting Minutes
4. Overview of Process & Updates
5. Summary of Key Barriers
6. Action steps
7. Plan for the next meeting (7/29)