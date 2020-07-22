Energy assistance funds available in Bath, Rowan counties

ROWAN-BATH COUNTIES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gateway Community Action Agency is accepting applications for the new Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) Summer Cooling Program.
Designed to help offset the cost of higher electric bills due to rising temperatures, the program is the network’s latest resource to help families during the COVID-19 public health crisis.
Applications will run through Oct. 31, 2020, or until funds are depleted.
People who live in Rowan County should call 606-743-3133.
Residents of Bath County should call 800-927-1833 for information.