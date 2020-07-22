Busy day for Clay City firefighters, rescue teams

CLAY CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) – It may not always be busy in Clay City in Powell County but when it is, it’s really busy.

At least that was the case Tuesday evening for the Clay City Fire Department in the town of 1,100.

First, firefighters responded to a truck that smashed into the guardrail on the Mountain Parkway bridge over the Red River, deflected through the guardrail on the eastbound side and rolled over several times ending up under the bridge.

The rescue teams, with help from the Stanton Fire Department, Powell County EMS, and the Powell and Clark County sheriff’s departments, had to cut the top off the truck to free the driver, according to the Clay City Fire Department Facebook page.

The victim was flown by Air Methods to UK Medical Center.

While they had the parkway shut down, they got a call for a house fire. Clay City got help from Stanton, Middlefork, and Hargett fire departments on a kitchen fire that started with cooking but got up into the ceiling of the home, according to the Facebook post.

Red Cross representative F.F. Randall got the occupant assistance started.