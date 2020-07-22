Bourbon Co. business helps to keep kids safe in school with desk shields

PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) — There’s a company in Bourbon County that’s in the business of protecting people from the virus specifically at schools.

We’ve seen a lot of creative safety features during this pandemic.

“We switched over from sign-making and laser cutting to making face shields for Toyota,” says Chris Horn, CEO of CWF Products in Paris.

CWF then began making face shields for the state, moved on to sneeze guards and shields to help businesses, and now desk shields for students.

“It’s a thrill to see somebody come in here and want this because they want to get back to school, they want to get back to a normal life and then being able to make something that will help them be able to do that is very satisfying,” says Horn.

The desk shields are laser-cut, lightweight and customizable to fit any desk. Assembly takes less than five minutes.

They have double sided tape to keep them from falling off.

And people are interested. The company has been contacted by several schools, including colleges.

St. Mary School among them.

“We’re looking at face shields as well as the desk shields as an opportunity for our students to come and be closer with faculty members and other students but still have a barrier and some separations and added protection,” says Miranda Chaplin, principal at St. Mary School in Paris.

Kids safe in school – it’s what the whole country is trying to achieve.

“The only drawback right now is schools don’t know what they’re gonna do but if they make the decision to go back we’re gonna be able to mass produce these pretty quickly, get them together, and ship them out at a very efficient cost,” says Horn.

Which has given many teachers and parents peace of mind.

“We’ve had several parents ask for their own so their kids can take these to school, put them up in two minutes, and have them up on their desk if the school doesn’t buy them for them,” says Horn.

If you’d like to place an order for desk shields, you can visit CWF Products at 716 Main Street, Paris, Ky. Or message them on Facebook.