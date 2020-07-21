VIDEO: Sign theft has four potentially in trouble

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Four customers of a Richmond business just couldn’t help themselves.

Now the theft of a sign from the business could land them in trouble.

On surveillance video from July 12 at about 9:45 p.m., the fur can be seen placing an order, joking around with each other and then getting their order to leave. As they do, one of them stops at a sign and takes it, according to the video.

The business would like to have its sign back. Anyone with information on the identities of the four should call Richmond Police officer Curry at (859)623-1163.