Small business grant applications now available in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Applications now are available for grant funds for small businesses in Lexington and Fayette County.
Mayor Linda Gorton says the council approved a $2.5 million small business stimulus package. It will award up to $25,000 grants to companies for COVID-19 expenses.
That can be payroll, buying personal protective equipment, , cleaning buildings or other costs related to staying open during the coronavirus or the impact of the shutdown and reopening.
Gorton says the goal is to use half of the money for businesses owned by minorities and women.
Check out the requirements and a sample application here.