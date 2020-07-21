Late-night vandals causing headaches for community pool

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Some vandals are taking the fun out of real summer treat for Bath County residents.
Friday night, the Bath County Pool at 256 Chenault Drive in Owingsville, was vandalized. According to th Bath County Poo,l Facebook post, it happened sometime between 10 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday.
And it’s not the first time since the pool has been able to reopen in the pandemic.
“Unfortunately, over the past couple of weeks there have been individuals jumping the fence to swim late at night, which has resulted in hundreds of dollars of damages and chairs and loungers being destroyed,” pool administrators said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Owingsville Police Department.
Menawhile, the pool is open and is book pool parties into August.