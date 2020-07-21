Franklin County schools going ‘all-virtual’ this fall

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Students in Franklin County schools will start school this fall the same way they ended in May — taking classes virtually from home.

The Franklin County School Board Monday night approved a plan that would start school Aug. 26 with virtual instruction with a quick review with an eye on going to in-person instruction by October.

A Central Kentucky school board voted Monday night to reopen Aug. 26 with “100 percent virtual instruction” as all districts in the state did in March following the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

The plan, presented by Superintendent Mark Kopp, will have teachers and staff doing all they can to make virtual instruction look like “in-person” teaching.

The decision was made as the number of coronavirus cases was beginning to spike across the state and especially across the Lexington and Louisville regions. Rather than leave families uncertain, the district decided on the virtual option, at least for the short-term, to promote health and safety for the district’s staff and 6,300 students.

Some of the state’s largest districts, including Fayette County and Jefferson County are expected to announce their opening plans this week. Fayette County will Thursday.

Google Classroom, an online education platform, will be used in Franklin County with classes live-streamed or recorded.

According to the presentation to the board, achievement will be the primary grading criteria and parents still will have access to grades and assignments to make sure their children are “attending” class.

To make sure students have the same technology, the district will use CARES Act funding from Congress to provide teachers and students with technology, software and other needs, such as each student getting a Chromebook. The district even is developing mobile hotspots to insure internet access for all students.

In-person child care, mental health programs, and even speech therapy, gifted programs, reading assistance, and special education services will be available in some form, at least on a limited basis, according to the presentation.

As was the case in the spring, the district’s nutrition and cafeteria staffs will work with the transportation department to provide meals.

Sports will compete if the Kentucky High School Athletic Association goes forward with athletics this fall.