Effort to keep Marsy’s Law on ballot continues

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state continues to fight efforts to keep Marsy’s Law, a proposed constitutional amendment providing a Bill of Rights for crime victims, on the November ballot.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron filed a motion in Franklin Circuit Court last week to defend placing the law on the ballot.

“The Kentucky Constitution permits the General Assembly to place proposed constitutional amendments on the ballot for consideration by the people,” Cameron said. “Because government derives its power from the people, I will strongly defend the right of Kentuckians to vote on proposed constitutional amendments, including Marsy’s Law.”

Th legislation, sponsored by Sen. Whitney Westerfield, was passed by the General Assembly in an overwhelming, bipartisan fashion earlier this year and includes constitutional protections for victims of crime. These protections ensure crime victims are afforded due process and provided with specific rights, including notification of all court proceedings.

The current court challenge against Marsy’s Law was filed by the Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and challenges the process used to pass the law and the constitutionality of the measure. In 2019, the Kentucky Supreme Court heard a separate legal challenge to Marsy’s Law and struck the law down, based on the ballot language of the constitutional amendment.