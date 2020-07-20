Kentucky River Foothills helping people, businesses get health insurance

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky River Foothills Development Council, Inc. (KRFDC) is helping individuals and small businesses obtain health insurance through the Kentucky Health Benefit Exchange program. Designed to help people obtain the coverage they need to stay healthy, this program is the agency’s latest resource to help families during the COVID-19 public health crisis.

Through this program it is the agency’s goal to help as many families as possible understand their health care options and guide them in choosing which option(s) will best suit their health care needs. The agency employs trained Navigators that can help individuals and families obtain affordable coverage, or to enroll in Medicaid benefits and/or Kentucky Children’s Health Insurance Program.

At no cost, Navigators provide education services and enrollment assistance to individuals for expanded Medicaid and/or Qualified Health Plans or the Small Business Health Options Program (SHOP). Qualifying small businesses with 2-50 employees will be eligible to participate in SHOP. All plans offered in the Marketplace cover all or a portion of the essential health benefits, including doctor visits, trips to the hospital and emergency room, medicine, and care for pregnant women and children.

Qualified individuals without healthcare coverage may qualify for Presumptive Eligibility Medicaid. This assistance can be provided for three months if the individual/family does not have healthcare coverage. To receive full Medicaid benefits individuals/families must fall within income limits.

Who qualifies for free or reduced coverage?

Individuals age 18 to 64 making less than $17,604* qualifies for Medicaid

An individual age 18 to 64 making $18,735* can use the Advance Premium Tax Credit (APTC) to pay most of the insurance premium for a silver plan on HealthCare.gov and receive extra savings on cost-sharing when receiving medical care

A family of four making less than $36,625* qualifies for Medicaid

A family of four making $38,625* can use the Advance Premium Tax Credit (APTC) to pay most of their insurance premium for a silver plan on HealthCare.gov and receive extra savings on cost-sharing when receiving medical care.

Income levels are based on the Federal Poverty level for 2020.

KRFDC Navigators work in Clark, Estill, Jackson, Madison, Powell, and Rockcastle counties. Assistance can be made by contacting:

Clark and Madison counties: Ken Ledford

859-353-2408, kledford@foothillscap.org

Madison County: CareGrace Cain

859-200-7681, cgcain@foothillscap.org

Jackson and Rockcastle counties: Doug Justice

859-248-5503, djustice@foothillscap.org



Estill and Powell counties: Pam Young

859-248-5391, pyoung@foothillscap.org

Residents outside KRFDC’s service are can find a Navigator here https://kyhbe.ky.gov/General/AgentOrAssister